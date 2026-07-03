Senior commanders pledge blood vengeance for martyred Leader

The letter, published as funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader took place at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, described the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei as a great tragedy.

The signatories declared their full readiness to implement the directives of the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution and to achieve the stated objectives.

The commanders' pledge comes as the new Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, has assumed the role of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. The letter signals the military's formal reaffirmation of allegiance to the new leadership at a moment of national mourning.

MNA