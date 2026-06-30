Iran beat Syria at FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian qualifier

Piter Girgoorian collected 18 points for Iran, while Donte Lamont Mc Gill scored 19 points for Syria.

Iran were also looking to keep their mastery of Syria, whom they have beaten eight times in their last nine meetings in FIBA competitions, the most recent of which a 82-43 rout during the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group Phase.

The 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification for the FIBA Asia-Oceania region, began in November 2025 and will conclude in March 2027, according to Tehran Times.

The process will determine the seven teams that will join the automatically qualified host Qatar at the 2027 FIBA World Cup.

MNA