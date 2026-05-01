2026 Asian Games taps Iranian expert for broadcast role

An Iranian sports administrator has been appointed to a senior management position at the Organising Committee for the 2026 Asian Games and Para Asian Games, set to be held in Nagoya, Japan.

Iman Farzin, formerly Deputy and Executive Director of Khatoon Bam Football Club — reigning champions of Iran's Women's Football Premier League — has been appointed Senior Manager for Broadcast Management at the Nagoya 2026 Organising Committee.

Farzin brings a substantial international track record to the role. His experience includes serving as an observer at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, heading the International Affairs and Protocol Department of Iran's Basketball Federation, and working as an observer for both the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The 2026 Asian Games and Para Asian Games are scheduled to take place in Nagoya, Japan, in September and October 2026.

The Asian Games and Para Asian Games are among the largest multi-sport events in the world, drawing thousands of athletes from across the continent. The 2026 edition will be hosted by Nagoya, Japan, marking a significant moment for the city and the broader Asian sports community.

MNA