Iran basketball team beat Qatar in friendly match

The national Iranian team who have traveled to Qatar to hold a preparation camp ahead of the second window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, played their first warm-up game against Qatar’s national team on Saturday.

Iran’s national basketball players will face Qatar once again on Monday in Doha for their second friendly match.

At the end of the training camp in Qatar, the Iranian team will travel to Lebanon to compete in two games in the second window of the World Cup qualifiers. Their first match of this window will be held on Feb. 26 against Jordan, followed by their second game on March 1 against Syria.

MNA