UKMTO reports new ship attack in Strait of Hormuz

The incident happened to the north-west of Oman at 8 AM UTC on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a tanker has reported being struck by an unidentified projectile," the agency said.

The incident happened to the north-west of Oman at 8 AM UTC on Saturday. Image Credit: UKMTO

"The vessel sustained damage to their bridge; all crew are reported safe. No environmental damage reported at present."

The incident follows a separate attack on Thursday afternoon on a container ship seeking to exit the Strait of Hormuz via a route close to Oman unauthorised by Iranian authorities. This attack prompted the IMO to delay its plans to evacuate 11,000 seafarers from the region until the security situation became more clear.

MNA