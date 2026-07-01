Talks btw Iran, US for a final agreement not yet started

He, who has traveled to Qatar at the head of a delegation, said about the start of negotiations for reaching a final agreement with the United States, stating that working groups have been formed to follow up on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) and negotiate for a final agreement, but negotiations in these formats have not yet begun.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Doha Ali Salehabadi, and Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Hamid Ghanbari, the two sides exchanged their views on a range of issues of common interest, including the process of implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the imposed war against Iran as well as the challenges and obstacles in its implementation.

Also, strategies to accelerate the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), especially with regard to Lebanon, remove existing obstacles, and expand bilateral cooperation in areas of common concern were discussed between the two sides.

MNA