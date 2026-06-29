Iran FM proposes collective regional security pact

Araghchi, in the Iraqi capital for consultations with senior officials, met Iraq's top security official Qasim al-Aboudi to discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly on security.

Al-Aboudi described Iran's support for Iraq in the fight against ISIL and terrorism as unforgettable, and paid tribute to the late anti-terrorism commanders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, congratulated Iraq on its new government and briefed al-Aboudi on regional security developments following the signing of the memorandum of understanding to end the U.S.-Israeli imposed war. Araghchi called the U.S. and Israeli military aggression against Iran a war against the entire region, and detailed America's repeated violations of the Islamabad MoU and its broken commitments.

He stressed the need for regional countries to work toward an endogenous mechanism, based on regional consensus, to establish lasting peace and security without foreign military interference. Araghchi expressed Iran's readiness to engage with fellow Persian Gulf littoral states to create a collective security arrangement covering security, economic and developmental dimensions.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran would adopt the necessary measures in line with its responsibilities and under Article 5 of the MoU, cooperate with Oman as a coastal state, and consult other regional countries.

The two sides also discussed joint border security and full implementation of the bilateral security cooperation agreement to prevent and counter terrorism.

MNA