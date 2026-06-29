Arrangement made to observe martyred Leader’s funeral in Iraq

Iran's top diplomat, who has traveled to Iraq at the head of a diplomatic delegation, held a meeting on Sunday with Ihsan al-Awadi, Chief of Staff to the Iraqi Prime Minister and head of Iraq’s High Committee tasked with coordinating the funeral procession of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iraq.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the arrangements and procedures for holding the funeral ceremonies in Iraq.

Referring to the lofty and distinguished status of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (RA) and his lasting services to the security and dignity of Iraq and the Islamic world, al-Awadi described hosting the funeral ceremonies in Iraq and at the holy shrines as a historic honor for the Iraqi nation.

He stressed that the Iraqi government and people would spare no effort to ensure the ceremonies are held in a grand and dignified manner.

Araghchi praised the affection and devotion of the Iraqi people toward the martyred Leader and expressed appreciation for the Iraqi government’s attention to the matter.

The Iranian foreign minister said the funeral ceremonies in Iraq would undoubtedly open a new chapter in the long history of friendship and solidarity between the neighboring and Muslim nations of Iraq and Iran.

The meeting also reviewed details of the funeral arrangements in Iraq. The two sides agreed that coordination between the funeral headquarters based at Iran’s Interior Ministry and Iraq’s high committee would continue in the coming days in order to finalize the necessary preparations for holding the ceremonies in Iraq.

MNA/TSN