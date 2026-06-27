  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2026, 1:59 PM

PM Al-Zaidi:

Iraq relation with Iran based on good neighborliness, respect

Iraq relation with Iran based on good neighborliness, respect

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi says that his country’s relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on good neighborliness, mutual respect and common interests, just like with all regional countries.

He, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Iraq, made the remarks on Saturday in an interview with “Sky News” Network, emphasizing that Iraq attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all areas.

Turning to the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States, the Iraqi premier emphasized that his country welcomes any kind of dialogue and talks for restoration of peace and tranquility to the region, including peace talks between Iran and the United States.

MNA/ 6872102

News ID 245658

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