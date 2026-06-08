  1. Politics
Jun 8, 2026, 7:08 AM

Iran, Iraq FMs discuss response to Israeli ceasefire breaches

Iran, Iraq FMs discuss response to Israeli ceasefire breaches

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed Iran’s response to repeated violations of a ceasefire and renewed Israeli actions against Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a telephone conversation early Monday to discuss regional developments.

During the call, the two ministers exchanged views on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s retaliation against repeated violations of the April 8 ceasefire agreement and recurring Israeli actions against Lebanon.

The discussion focused on the latest developments related to the situation in Lebanon and ongoing regional tensions.

MNA

News ID 245139

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