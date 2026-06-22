Pezeshkian to go to Pakistan on one-day visit tomorrow

Habibollah Abbasi, Director of Public Relations at the President's Office, announced that Masoud Pezeshkian, the Islamic Republic of Iran's President, will leave for Pakistan tomorrow.

Expressing gratitude to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his mediation between Iran and the United States, the continuation of consultations between officials of the two countries at the highest levels, the continuation of cooperation and consultations between them, and the review and follow-up on previous economic agreements are among the most important programs during the Iranian president's one-day trip to Pakistan.

MNA/6867906