Pakistan FM reveals details of Iran-US talks

Speaking to Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, Ishaq Dar said the United States had originally demanded the removal of Iran's enriched uranium reserves. Instead, a compromise was reached under which Iran will lower the enrichment level while the material remains stored underground. He said the issue can be settled in one of three technical working groups now being formed to address the nuclear file, frozen Iranian assets and Lebanon.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Dar said that during a 60-day period no tariffs will be received and commercial vessels may transit freely in both directions, paying only standard navigation or service fees. China backs the arrangement, he added.

Dar confirmed that Iran's oil and petrochemical sanctions have been suspended, the naval blockade lifted and some frozen assets released. He stressed that provocative Israeli attacks on Lebanon must cease.

The Pakistani minister said President Donald Trump personally supervised the negotiations, which produced the first direct Iran-U.S. meeting in 47 years. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and the UAE all support the mediation, he added, and Iran had expressed satisfaction with the process.

Dar forecast the next phase would be the hardest but insisted a final agreement is achievable. The deal, he said, contains no negative point.

MNA