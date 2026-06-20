Iran MP warns US over truce breach, vows response

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran's parliament, wrote on social media that Washington's lack of commitment to the opening clause of the June 18 memorandum of understanding demonstrates that the United States still has no will to gain the confidence of the Iranian people.

"The continuation of this situation will carry a heavy cost for them, the first of which will be a smart and deterrent response to the violation of the MoU's commitments," Azizi wrote. "We remain standing firm."

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Pakistani counterpart on Friday that Washington bears full responsibility for any breach of the memorandum and cautioned of consequences. The accord was signed on June 18 after months of Pakistan-mediated negotiations.

MNA