Switzerland confirms US-Iran talks for Friday

“As things stand, the plan is still for the US and Iran, along with mediators Pakistan and Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at Buergenstock for initial negotiations about implementing the agreement,” the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.
It provided no further information on the schedule or details of the meeting, the news agency added.
The report came after Iran said an in-person meeting for the signing of the MoU would not take place in Switzerland, following the signing by Trump and Pezeshkian.
MNA
Your Comment