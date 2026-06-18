  1. Politics
Jun 18, 2026, 11:37 AM

Switzerland confirms US-Iran talks for Friday

Switzerland confirms US-Iran talks for Friday

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs says talks ⁠between ⁠the US and Iran will go ahead at ⁠the Swiss mountaintop resort of Buergenstock tomorrow.

“As things stand, the plan is still for the US and Iran, along with ⁠mediators Pakistan and ⁠Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at Buergenstock ⁠for initial negotiations about implementing ⁠the agreement,” the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

It provided no further information on the schedule or details of the meeting, the news agency added.

The report came after Iran said an in-person meeting for the signing of the MoU would not take place in Switzerland, following the signing by Trump and Pezeshkian.

MNA

News ID 245424

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News