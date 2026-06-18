Switzerland confirms US-Iran talks for Friday

“As things stand, the plan is still for the US and Iran, along with ⁠mediators Pakistan and ⁠Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at Buergenstock ⁠for initial negotiations about implementing ⁠the agreement,” the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

It provided no further information on the schedule or details of the meeting, the news agency added.

The report came after Iran said an in-person meeting for the signing of the MoU would not take place in Switzerland, following the signing by Trump and Pezeshkian.

MNA