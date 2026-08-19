2 killed in Lebanon after suspected Israel war remnant blasts

The incident comes as the Israeli regime has sharply increased military activity in southern Lebanon, with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) recording an average of 137 projectiles fired per day between August 5 and 16.

UNIFIL said 208 projectiles were recorded on Saturday and 185 on Sunday, as tensions continue to rise despite the renewal of the June 26 ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Israeli regime.

The US-brokered agreement is tied to the disarmament of Lebanon-based Hezbollah but does not specifically require the withdrawal of Israeli regime forces, which continue to occupy several parts of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has rejected the agreement, saying it will not accept the deal until the Israeli regime withdraws from Lebanon.

UNIFIL said civilians in southern Lebanon are once again bearing the highest cost of the escalating tensions.

“As tensions rise, civilians are once again paying the highest price, with many families displaced or forced to change their daily routines because of insecurity and uncertainty,” UNIFIL said.

The UN peacekeeping force said its personnel have maintained their presence through patrols and monitoring, while removing obstacles from roads, reducing risks posed by explosives and facilitating access for humanitarian aid.

UNIFIL added that UN Security Council Resolution 1701 remains the basic framework for restoring stability in southern Lebanon.

MNA