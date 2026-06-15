  1. Politics
Jun 15, 2026, 7:22 PM

Hezbollah congratulates Iran on MoU, ending war on Lebanon

Hezbollah congratulates Iran on MoU, ending war on Lebanon

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has congratulated Iran on its great achievements in the form of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US which brings peace to Lebanon.

In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah said that 'We congratulate Iran on the agreement that brought ceasefire in Lebanon'.

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News ID 245364

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