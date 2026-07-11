Yemen praises Iran's unwavering support to end restrictions

Speaking at a rally in Sana’a on Friday, Mohammed Ahmed Miftah said Yemen's leadership remains committed to ending the blockade and warned that any attempts to obstruct that objective would have consequences.

He stated Yemen has multiple options to defend its rights and vowed that the Arab country would continue efforts to restore normal access to its territory and assert its sovereignty despite the challenges involved.

The acting prime minister also warned against any actions targeting Yemen's airports or civilian air traffic, saying such measures would provoke a response.

Miftah expressed appreciation to Iran for its support, thanking the Iranian government and people for their role in helping challenge the blockade.

He specifically referred to the recent arrival of an Iranian aircraft at Sana’a International Airport despite threats, calling it a significant gesture of support. He added that Iranian officials have assured Yemen they would stand by the Arab country in efforts to end the air and maritime blockade.

Miftah also reiterated Yemen's continued support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, saying its position on the issue remains unchanged.

MNA