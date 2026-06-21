‘Power’ only reliable guarantee against enemies: IRGC Navy

Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the IRGC Navy's deputy for political affairs, made the remarks at a ceremony in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday.

The official noted that recent developments reaffirmed the importance of maintaining Iran's military, political, and social resilience.

Akbarzadeh was referring to the latest bout of the United States' and the Israeli regime's unprovoked aggression targeting the Islamic Republic, which was met with the country's decisive and successful retaliation.

Referring to the policies of the adversaries, Akbarzadeh said enemies do not alter their behavior out of goodwill, but rather in response to demonstrated power.

"The enemy retreats when it sees your strength, not because it feels sympathy for you," he said.

Addressing the underway diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington, the official highlighted that power remains the ultimate safeguard in any future agreement, according to Press TV.

"The real guarantee in any agreement is power," he said, adding that Iran would not retreat if the opposing side failed to honor its commitments.

"We negotiate to secure our rights, not to grant concessions."

MNA