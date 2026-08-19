Zionist regime’s drone attack kills 6 Palestinians in Gaza

The attack took place during a busy period in the central part of the city, near the municipality and a city park crowded with people, including children.

According to local paramedics, six people had been killed in the strike, with more reported wounded.

Meanwhile, a few hours earlier, another Israeli regime attack targeted a motorcycle in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, killing one person, according to reports.

The Zionist regime has killed more than 73,400 Palestinians in its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

MNA