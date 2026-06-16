Iran now a 'regional superpower': Lebanese MP says

Iran achieved "a clear strategic victory" as a result of the resilience and unity of its people around the Islamic Republic's leadership, Hassan Ezzeddine said on Tuesday.

This unity thwarted enemy objectives, including forcing Iran to submit to US dominance, overthrowing the country's Islamic establishment, and eliminating its missile capabilities, added the legislator, who is a senior member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc.

"As a result, Iran today has become a major regional superpower and is shaping the future of the new regional order alongside the countries and peoples of the region."

The lawmaker advised that the Lebanese government abandon its misconceptions that the United States intends to help Lebanon or pressure the Israeli regime to halt its attacks, according to Press TV.

The government has to rather stand alongside the people, he stated, noting that real pressure on the regime was achieved through negotiations between Iran and the US in Islamabad, Pakistan, which compelled Tel Aviv to accept a ceasefire, despite continued violations in some areas.

According to Ezzeddine, the resistance and the resilience of the Lebanese people would ultimately force the regime to withdraw from occupied territories.

He also called on the government to revise its political approach and its relationship with a large segment of the population and to embrace internal national understanding among the country's various components as a guarantor of security and civil peace.

MNA