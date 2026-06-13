Leader grants clemency to 139 prisoners sentenced to death

Referring to the recent pardon of convicts by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the spokesman for Iran’s judiciary stated, "For the first time, 139 people sentenced to death and execution were pardoned.”

These individuals had no private complainants and no history of security crimes, Asghar Jahangir said, adding that they met the conditions for pardoning due to their improved behavior, expressed remorse, and went through reform processes in prison."

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.

MNA