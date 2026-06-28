Iran defeat Cuba in 2026 VNL

The national Iranian team known as Team Melli in the country claimed the opening two sets 25-22 and 25-21 before Cuba responded by taking the third set 25-20. Iran showed composure under pressure in a thrilling fourth set, edging their opponents 30-28 to seal an important win.

Outside hitter Ali Hajipour spearheaded Iran's attack with an impressive 19 points, delivering crucial kills in key moments, especially during the tense final set. Cuba relied heavily on Marlon Yant Herrera, who produced a match-high 23 points, but his efforts were not enough to prevent his team's defeat.

The victory marked Iran's first success of the second week after a difficult run of results. Roberto Piazza's men had opened the week with a narrow 3-2 defeat to Olympic champions France, followed by a straight-sets loss to the United States. Iran then pushed Japan to five sets but fell just short in another heartbreaking 3-2 defeat.

The win over Cuba provides a timely confidence boost as Iran prepare for the decisive third week of the VNL. Team Melli will face Ukraine, Germany, Slovenia, and Turkey, hoping to build momentum and improve their standing before the tournament enters its final stages in July.

MNA