Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan kill at least 13

In a statement on US social media platform X, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Pakistani military aircraft violated Afghanistan's airspace overnight and bombed civilian homes in the eastern provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Mujahid, the strikes killed 11 children, one woman and one elderly man, while 14 other women and children were injured.

"We strongly condemn this humanitarian crime and act of aggression," Mujahid said in the statement.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan regarding the Afghan government's allegations.

The latest claims come as relations between Kabul and Islamabad remain strained over security concerns along their shared border.

Tensions escalated in February when Pakistan said it had targeted locations in eastern Afghanistan that it described as hideouts of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a consortium of several militant groups, responsible for a series of attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghan authorities of allowing TTP militants to operate from Afghan territory and launch attacks across the border, allegations that Kabul has consistently denied.

The two countries experienced some of their deadliest border clashes in March, with fighting reportedly leaving hundreds of civilians, security personnel and militants killed on both sides of the border.

MNA