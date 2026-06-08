Russia warns against US push to pass anti-Iran IAEA res.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, made the remarks on Monday after Reuters reported that the US is lobbying other countries on the IAEA's Board of Governors to back its draft resolution against Iran, according to Press TV.

The draft resolution reportedly requires Iran to inform the agency of the fate of its nuclear sites bombed by the United States and the Israeli regime and the enriched uranium stored at the facilities.

In an X post, Ulyanov criticized attempts to shift the responsibility for the war on Iran to the Islamic Republic itself, which is the victim of illegal US-Israeli acts of aggression.

“Indeed, the responsibility for aggression and its consequences cannot be transferred from the perpetrator to the victim. But some states most likely will try to do that in the course of current session of the IAEA Board of Governors. They want to put everything upside down,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the international organizations in Vienna said the present circumstances with regard to Iran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog are a “direct consequence” of repeated attacks and threats against Iran’s safeguarded nuclear sites.

It also urged members of the Board of Governors not to allow the IAEA to become a tool for reducing the accountability of those responsible for attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The mission warned that “a coercive and confrontational approach does not lead to cooperation and undermines the prospects for achieving a diplomatic solution.”

Tehran’s ties with the IAEA must lie within the framework of the law passed by the Iranian Parliament, it added.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their first unlawful military assault against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second invasion began in late February and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

In both wars, the aggressors targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including nuclear installations, in flagrant violation of international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). However, Iran's brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the enemies to accept a ceasefire.

Following the first US-Israeli war of aggression, the Iranian Parliament in June 2025, unanimously passed the legislation requiring the government to suspend all cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Under the law, IAEA inspectors will not be permitted to enter Iran unless the security of the Iranian nuclear facilities and that of peaceful nuclear activities is guaranteed, which is subject to the approval of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

The rationale for the move was the IAEA’s politically motivated resolution, which paved the way for the aggression against the Islamic Republic, and the agency's failure to condemn the terrorist assault.

In September 2025, Iran and the IAEA agreed to a new form of cooperation, but two months later Tehran declared the Cairo accord terminated in response to an anti-Iran resolution by the Board of Governors.

MNA