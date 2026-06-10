Tehran slams Security Council nuclear meeting as hypocrisy

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations has dismissed a Security Council session convened to discuss Iran's nuclear programme as yet another act of hypocrisy and double standards, asserting that the legal basis for such a meeting no longer exists.

In a statement issued simultaneously with the convening of the session, the mission declared, "Another display of hypocrisy and double standards in a United Nations Security Council meeting and review."

The mission stated that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expired on October 18, 2025, completing all its provisions and obligations. As a result, it said, there is no legal foundation for the so-called Committee 1737, no remaining sanctions resolution against Iran at the Security Council level, and no justification for holding sessions under a non-proliferation agenda item relating to Iran.

"This is a blatant abuse of Security Council authority and a deliberate attempt to mislead the international community," the mission said.

The mission underscored Iran's standing as a responsible NPT member for more than five decades, reiterating that Tehran has never sought nuclear weapons. It then turned the non-proliferation argument back on its accusers, saying the real threat to the non-proliferation regime is the impunity enjoyed by those who attack peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards while claiming to uphold international law and non-proliferation norms.

The mission attributed the current situation to three specific actions: the United States' withdrawal from the JCPOA, the persistent failure of the three European parties to fulfil their JCPOA obligations, and the unlawful US and Israeli military attacks on Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities.

MNA