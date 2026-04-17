Iranian Army 'most popular army in world': General Jahanshahi

The Army Ground Forces, with their operational capability, modern equipment, and skilled, motivated personnel, are fully prepared to confront any enemy ground threats, he said on the occasion of the National Day of the Army.

Army played an important role in the victory of the Islamic Revolution and responded to the call of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini (RA) while serving the people, he said, adding, “However, in the early days of the Revolution, some enemies and misguided individuals called for the dissolution of the army, a move opposed by Imam Khomeini (RA), who recognized its importance.”

Over the past 47 years, since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, the army has spared no effort in defending the Islamic Republic of Iran, demonstrating its loyalty to Islam and the Revolution, notably during the imposed wars on the country.

All units of Iran's army were actively present in all offensive and defensive operations carried out during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in 1980-1988), both independently and jointly with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and benefited from the support of the army's air force, airborne troops, and artillery, he continued.

The Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the most popular army in the world, General Jahanshahi emphasized.

MNA/6803128