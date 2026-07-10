  1. Politics
Jul 10, 2026, 3:36 PM

Iran warns of retaliation for attacks on its infrastructures

Iran warns of retaliation for attacks on its infrastructures

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) –The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has warned any attack on country’s infrastructures would be met with reciprocal action, saying Zionist regime would also face retaliation for backing such attack.

In a message released on Friday in response to threats by US President Donald Trump, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said, “The most hated figure in the world has once again addressed the great and grieving people of Iran in the manner befitting himself.”

He added that Trump was angered by the remarkable and historic turnout of the Iranian and Iraqi people at the funeral of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Reaffirming Iran’s firm response to the US and Israeli aggression, Iran’s top security official stated, “As we have previously announced, any attack on infrastructures will be met with the reciprocal action, and the criminal Zionist regime, which is behind these acts of aggression, will not be spared the response of (Iranian) Armed Forces.”

MNA

News ID 246072

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