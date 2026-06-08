Iran used latest generation of Kheibar Shekan missile

A military source says Iran used the latest generation of Khyber Shekan missiles in last night’s attacks on northern occupied territories, Fars News Agency reported.

The source added: “The speed of this type of ballistic missile during a dive reaches about Mach 9, which makes it very difficult to destroy it with expensive systems such as the THAAD and Arrow.”

According to the source, a combination of Emad, Qadr-F, and Kheiber Shekan missiles were used in the Monday attacks by Iran.

MNA