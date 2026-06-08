Legal proceedings launched against 3,121 for coop. with enemy

Speaking at a public gathering on Sunday, the Judiciary's spokesman who is also the body's deputy for crime prevention, Asghar Jahangir, said those under prosecution are "traitors to the homeland and mercenaries" who collaborated with the enemy.

According to the official, 2,406 of the individuals have been arrested and remain in custody and around 1,000 indictments have so far been issued.

Jahangir said 20 percent of those under prosecution face allegations of carrying out operational activities in favor of the Israeli regime.

The spokesman said 22 percent are accused of criminal security, economic, military, and financial activities, while about seven percent are charged with cooperation and assistance to the Israeli regime.

He added that 43 percent were prosecuted on charges of engaging in political, cultural, media, and propaganda activities in favor of the regime.

Another seven percent, he said, were detained for possessing or trading electronic equipment, including Starlink devices, which had been used to assist the enemy.

Jahangir also referred to judicial measures to identify and seize the assets of individuals linked to the enemy inside the country. He said the assets of "hundreds" of such individuals have so far been identified and confiscated, adding that after judicial reviews and court rulings, the property will be forfeited.

The spokesman said the Judiciary had undertaken extensive measures following the adoption of a law increasing punishments for espionage and cooperation with the Israeli regime.

According to the official, the enhanced measures were implemented during the American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic last June and earlier this year as well as the foreign-backed unrest and rioting that took place across some parts of the country in January.

MNA