Iran stands by Lebanon: Ejei

In a post on social media on Sunday, Judicary head Ejei reacted to the Israeli aggression on Beirut, saying that "The Lebanese resistance is not just a name and title; it is an echo of the zeal, dingity, honor, resistance and common life of nations that do not bow down in the face of oppression, aggression and aggression."

The head of the judiciary also wrote that, "There are strong ideological, faith and spiritual bonds between Iran and the Lebanese people, the Lebanese resistance is the soul of Iran."

He concluded by emphasizing: "After its aggressive advances in southern Lebanon, the Zionist enemy has now coveted Beirut, the heart of this country."

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