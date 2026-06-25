Pezeshkian offers condolences to Venezuela after quakes

In his message, President Pezeshkian declared the Islamic Republic of Iran’s full readiness to deploy humanitarian, medical, and rescue assistance to aid in recovery efforts.

The full text of the President’s message is as follows:

“I was deeply saddened to receive the news of the powerful earthquake that struck parts of the friendly nation of Venezuela—a tragic event that has resulted in the loss of life, injury to many citizens, and extensive damage to the affected regions.

While expressing my heartfelt sympathies to the government and people of Venezuela, I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families of this tragic disaster.

In these difficult circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands firmly alongside the government and nation of Venezuela. We declare our complete readiness to provide any necessary rescue, medical, and humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of those affected and to support the ongoing relief operations.

I am confident that the noble nation of Venezuela, through its characteristic solidarity, resolve, and resilience, will successfully overcome the aftermath of this disaster.

I pray to Almighty God for the continued health, prosperity, and well-being of Your Excellency and the friendly nation of Venezuela.”

MNA