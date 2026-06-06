6 terrorists killed in clash with border guards in SE Iran

Commander of Iran’s Border Police Command Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan said a team affiliated with a terrorist group attempted to infiltrate the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and attack border guard positions on Friday night.

According to the commander, the terrorists engaged border forces in a firefight, which escalated into a heavy exchange of gunfire.

He said Iranian border guards gained the upper hand during the confrontation and inflicted significant losses on the terrorist group through their overwhelming firepower.

The commander stated that six armed members of the terrorist group were killed during the clash.

He added that during a subsequent sweep of the area, border guards discovered and seized two handguns along with a large quantity of related ammunition.

MNA