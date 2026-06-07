A team of terrorists dismantled in Saravan

According to the IRGC Quds Base the team of terrorists was identified in Saravan before it could carried out their mission and 4 members of the team were killed in the clashes.

The statement added that he team was olanning to go deeper into the central provinces.

It also cotntinued that a member of security forces was also martyred i nthe clashes

The IRGC also noted that a shipment of weapons, ammunition, equipment and Starlink satellites made by the US and the Zionist regime that were with the terrorist team were confesciated from the terorists.

The stateement went on to conclude that intelligence and operational measures were taken to identify to detain other potnetial terrorists affiliated with the team and investigate various aspects of the case.

MNA/6852962