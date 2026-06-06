Iran, Oman have control over Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman control the Strait of Hormuz, collecting transit fees from passing ships, Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As for the Strait of Hormuz, we and our Omani partners make decisions regarding the waterway," he said.

"We would like to facilitate passage through the strait but we certainly need to exercise sovereignty over it. Naturally, we charge a fee for our services. However, this does not mean we want to close the strait," the envoy noted.

"We would like navigation through the strait to continue safely," he added.

He also said that the negotiation process between the US and Iranian sides is still ongoing.

"I think so, yes, they are taking place," he said, responding to a corresponding question. However, the diplomat did not specify what stage the talks are at. "To be honest, I don’t have any information yet. There is no news yet on what stage they are at," he noted.

MNA