Retaliatory strikes to continue until calm return to s. Iran

“In our strategic calculus, land is land; from Tehran to the south, all of Iran is one integrated whole,” the top general said in a post on Friday.

“Our effective and precisely targeted strikes from across Iran against the enemy will continue until calm returns to the southern coastline and the Strait of Hormuz,” Brigadier General Mousavi warned.

His remarks came after the IRGC announced the 15th wave of Operation Nasr-2, saying its Aerospace Force had launched a heavy retaliatory strike against the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The IRGC noted that the operation destroyed a long-range radar system and several US aerial refueling aircraft while damaging additional strategic assets, warning that further attacks on Iranian civilians and infrastructure would be met with even stronger responses.

The strike marked the latest phase of Operation Nasr-2, an expanding campaign of retaliatory operations launched after recent US attacks on Iran. Earlier waves targeted US military facilities in Syria, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan.

According to previous IRGC statements, the operations have struck command centers, radar installations, missile-defense systems, logistics facilities, and military aircraft across the region in response to US aggression against Iran.

MNA