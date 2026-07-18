Iranian envoy accuses US of violating Pakistan-mediated MoU

In a post on his X account on Saturday, the envoy said a 14-point MOU was reached after months of Pakistan's mediation, with both sides agreeing to continue talks.

Amiri Moghadam stated that the United States interpreted the agreement contrary to its terms, took control of parts of the Strait of Hormuz, and launched attacks that damaged infrastructure.

After several months of mediation by Pakistan, an MoU of 14 points were reached and decided for the talks to be continued in six months.

However, US interpreted MoU contrary to its terms and gained control over parts of Strait of Hormuz to obtain what it couldn’t in the battlefield, he continued.

It was obvious that the Iranian side would not accept this arbitrary interpretation which blatantly violated the MoU.

Now, the US has started a war contrary to the terms of MoU and international principles destroying the infrastructures, he said and called on the international community to strongly condemn this aggressive and reckless act.

MNA