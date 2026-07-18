Over 50 Iranians martyred in 7 days of US bombings

"Over 500 people were injured and 50 were killed in airstrikes between June 27 and July 18," Iranian Health Ministry Spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour wrote on X on Saturday.

"The fatalities include five women and two children under the age of 18, while there are 32 women and 18 minors among the injured," he added.

Over the past days, American aircraft have carried out a wide range of attacks against several areas across five Iranian provinces, targeting civilian infrastructure.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28 by assassinating Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and officials. Nearly 3,500 people lost their lives in the assault.

At least 500 people have additionally been injured in US strikes since June 27, when the fragile ceasefire in the region first began to fray, Kermanpour said.

MNA