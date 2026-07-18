4th news conf. of “Muharram Shahr” mourning rituals in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – The 4th news conference of Muharram-Shahr (Muharram City) was held at Social-Cultural Deputy Office of Tehran Municipality on Sat., attended by Director General of Tehran Municipality for Cultural Affairs Mostafa Zibaeinejad.

As the first decade of Safar begins, Azadi Square in Tehran serves as the venue for the fourth mourning ceremony "Muharram-Shahr" (Muharram City), with the motto "Hosseini Iran is eternally victorious." This cultural and religious event will start at Azadi Square of Tehran on Saturday July 18 and will run through August 3, operating nightly from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM local time, including a diverse array of artistic, ritualistic, service-oriented, and exhibition activities centered on the culture of Ashura al-Hosseini.