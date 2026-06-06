The Kuwaiti-born presenter, identified as Zainab Dashti, received the jail term after Kuwaiti officials found the content posted online to be pro-Iran.

The Court of Appeals in Kuwait recently upheld the verdict against her.

Dashti’s case has turned into one of the most debated media cases in Kuwait over the past few months.

The case has drawn the attention of human rights activists and pro-democracy campaigners, especially amid worsening restrictions and repressive measures against journalists and political activists in the country.

On February 28, the United States and Israel initiated an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran with the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military commanders.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces carried out 100 waves of counterattacks over 40 days, targeting US and Israeli military assets across the region, which resulted in significant damage.

A Pakistani-mediated ceasefire was brokered on April 8 and has been sustained despite numerous violations by the United States and Zionist regime.

MNA