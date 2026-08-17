Shipping traffic in Hormuz slows to a near halt

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed over the weekend, with no ships transiting the waterway on Sunday, Reuters reports, citing ship tracking data from Kpler.

Five commodity vessels transited the waterway on Saturday, and none were recorded sailing through on Sunday, marking a significant drop compared with the previous weekend when 31 vessels transited the waterway, the data showed.

The drop in numbers this weekend came as the UAE said three vessels operated by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company were attacked in transit last week.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters on Saturday that the US must agree to Iran’s conditions for shipping ⁠to resume through the waterway.

MNA