Tehran lashes out at Canada for supporting US aggression

In a post on X, Esmaeil Baghaei reacted to reports of Canada’s covert support for Washington in its aggression against Iran, writing, “Washington calls Canada its 51st state; Washington imposes tariffs on Canadian goods; Washington insults Canada and threatens to punish it over wildfire smoke,” he wrote. “And Ottawa's response? ‘Understood, Sir!’” he added.

He went on to say that Ottawa, in an apparent bid to appease Washington, is participating in the “unlawful US war of choice” against Iran.

“What's the reward?” Baghaei asked rhetorically.

“This is not hockey night in Canada; it is Washington's farm team,” He concluded.

MNA