Media now part of operational warfare: IRGC Spox.

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Iran had recently emerged from a war in which the other side was among the world's great military and weapons powers. "This war was not limited to the military arena; it had different dimensions and arenas, one of the most important of which was the media arena and the war of narratives," he said.

He said media plans in hybrid warfare were considered part of operational planning, and that journalists were not just narrators but officers of the narrative front. He praised Iranian media for performing well, taking to the field and standing against the enemy's media operations.

"Media professionals in this critical period carried out their responsibility and mission well and played an effective role in narrating and explaining the various dimensions of this war," Mohebbi said.

MNA