Amir Hossein Zare, Zahra Kiani named Iran’s Champions gala

The duo received the prestigious titles during the annual "Champions of Iran" gala held on Sunday evening at the Tehran International Conferences Center.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the high-profile ceremony alongside top sports and broadcasting officials to celebrate the country's athletic achievements.

Public engagement reached a record high for the event this year, with over 10 million fans casting their votes to select the winners compared to 7.5 million last year.

Heavyweight freestyle wrestler Amir Hossein Zare secured the "Sportsman of the Year" award after an extraordinarily dominant run on the international mat during 1404. He captured the gold medal at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in the 125 kg division.

On the women's side, Zahra Kiani earned the "Sportswoman of the Year" honor following a historic, groundbreaking campaign. Kiani made history in September 2025 by winning Iran’s first-ever gold medal in women’s taolu at the 17th World Wushu Championships in Brazil, topping the Qiangshu form with a flawless performance.

The sporting federation that fostered much of this success was also recognized, with the Wrestling Federation taking home the "Best Sports Federation" award. This accolade follows an exceptional year where Iranian wrestlers consistently dominated world podiums.

National freestyle wrestling head coach Pejman Dorostkar added to the sport's sweep by clinching the "Best Coach" award for guiding his squad to multiple international triumphs, including the stellar world championship run.

MNA