Pakistan Air Force training jet crashes in Punjab

A Pakistan Air Force fighter jet reportedly crashed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Wednesday (May 20). The aircraft, believed to be a Hongdu JL-8 training jet, went down near Mianwali. According to initial reports, the two pilots managed to safely eject. Videos and images claiming to be from the incident emerged on social media, showing the wreckage of the crash.

The cause of the crash is not known at the moment. The Pakistan Air Force has not made any official statement confirming the incident. The condition of the pilots was not immediately clear, while some social media posts claimed they were rescued by locals and were injured.

According to a Xinhua report, citing security sources, the aircraft crashed during a routine operational training mission in Mianwali district of the province. It added that the incident happened due to a technical malfunction in the aircraft’s engine. An investigation is underway.

MNA