Iran to use mechanisms to pursuit Minab School perpetrators

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the “Commemoration of the International Day of Child Victims of War – Memorial of the Minab Martyrs” ceremony, organized by the Islamic Azad University, Baghaei said the killing of children was a deliberate act to advance aggression.

Over the past year, during two imposed wars, schools, hospitals, and places recognized as safe zones under international law were targeted, he added.

Baghaei said that the action is a clear instance of a war crime, and the military commanders and political officials who played a role in its design, ordering, and execution must be prosecuted in domestic and international courts, he noted.

It is not limited to Minab, a large number of Iranian children and citizens were harmed during the imposed war, and their voices must reach the international community, he said.

Not only was this war against Iran’s military and nuclear facilities, but it also targeted the country’s scientific and developmental foundations, Baghaei said.

Therefore, universities, in addition to their social responsibility, and because they themselves were targets of these attacks, must play a more active role in clarifying the facts, he stressed.

All cases that Iran considers to be instances of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and even genocide have been reported and documented for the United Nations, human rights bodies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, he reiterated.

On the first day of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran on February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh all elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab was targeted in a US missile strike, killing at least 175 people, including 168 schoolchildren.

The foreign ministry spokesman earlier had said a residential area in Lamerd, including a sports hall, was targeted with four US precision missiles.

“The attack slaughtered 24 people, including a 2-year-old girl, several teenage volleyball players, and other women and men. More than 130 people were injured, many of whom now face permanent disabilities,” he said.

According to Baghaei, the missiles exploded in midair before impact and dispersed more than 180,000 high-velocity tungsten pellets at high speed in all directions.

MNA