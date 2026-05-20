Gaza death toll rises as Israel kills 1, wounds 16 Wednesday

According to the Palestinian Shahab News Agency, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced: In the past 24 hours, one Palestinian was martyred and 16 others were injured in the Israeli regime's attacks.

The ministry also said: A number of other victims were unaccounted for as their bosdies remain trapped under the rubble and in the streets, and rescue teams are unable to reach them

According to the report, since the ceasefire was established on October 11, the total number of martyrs has reached 881, the number of injured has increased to 2,621, and the number of bodies recovered from the rubble stands at 776.

Also, since the beginning of the Israeli regime's genocidal war against Gaza on October 7, 2023, the number of martyrs (death toll) has increased to 72,773 and the number of injured has increased to 172,723.

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