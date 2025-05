TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony of Martyrs of service was held at OIC Conference Hall with the participation the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in a tragic helicopter crash that occurred on May 20, 2024. The copter crashed in a dense forest area in East Azarbaijan province.