Commemoration ceremony of martyr Raeisi held in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony of the first anniversary of former Iranian President martyr Ebrahim Raeisi and Martyrs of Service was held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniya of Tehran on Tuesday.

The commemoration ceremony was held in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on May 20. The helicopter carrying President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation crashed in the Dizmar forest, nestled between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province.