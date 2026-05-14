Abetting Israel against Iran unforgivable: FM Araghchi warns

“(Benjamin) Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran's security services long ago conveyed to our leadership,” Abbas Araqchi wrote in a post on X on Wednesday after the Israeli prime minister revealed making the trip following the launch of the unprovoked aggression on February 28.

According to Netanyahu's office, the Israeli premier met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the trip.

"Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable," Araqchi said.

"Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account."

A source familiar with the meeting between Netanyahu and Al Nahyan told Reuters that the two met on March 26 in the city of Al Ain in the Emirate of Dubai, near the Omani border. According to the source, the meeting lasted several hours.

The disclosures came amid growing reports of Israeli-Emirati coordination during the aggression.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Emirates conducted a series of "covert" attacks against Iran during the American-Israeli aggression.

The aggressors made extensive use of American military bases, personnel, and equipment stationed in the Persian Gulf coastal states, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, as well as Jordan, to carry out attacks against Iran.

In response, Iran launched at least 100 waves of decisive retaliatory strikes hitting strategic American and Israeli targets across those countries and throughout the occupied territories, according to Press TV.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly cautioned states assisting the attackers against continuing to allow their territory to be used as staging grounds for such unlawful aggression.

Iran has also noted that hosting military assets and personnel belonging to its adversaries and facilitating attacks against the country has ultimately generated insecurity within those states rather than serving their interests.

MNA