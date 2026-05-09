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May 9, 2026, 3:11 PM

Gaza death toll rises to 72,736 since Oct. 07, 2023: ministry

Gaza death toll rises to 72,736 since Oct. 07, 2023: ministry

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that 72,736 Palestinian people have been martyred in the Israeli aggression since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 07, 2023.

Over the past 48 hours, five martyrs, including 4 new martyrs and one martyr who was pulled out from under the rubble, along with 15 injured people, were transferred to hospitals in the enclave.

The ministry added that a significant number of victims still remain under the rubble and in the streets, and that rescue teams have not been able to reach them so far.

Since the ceasefire was announced on October 11, the total number of martyrs has reached 850 and the number of injured has reached 2,433.

The total number of bodies recovered from the rubble has reached 770.

Thus, since the beginning of the Zionist regime's war against Gaza on October 7, 2023, the total number of martyrs has reached 72,736 and the number of injured has reached 172,535.

MNA

News ID 244352

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