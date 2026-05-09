Gaza death toll rises to 72,736 since Oct. 07, 2023: ministry

Over the past 48 hours, five martyrs, including 4 new martyrs and one martyr who was pulled out from under the rubble, along with 15 injured people, were transferred to hospitals in the enclave.

The ministry added that a significant number of victims still remain under the rubble and in the streets, and that rescue teams have not been able to reach them so far.

Since the ceasefire was announced on October 11, the total number of martyrs has reached 850 and the number of injured has reached 2,433.

The total number of bodies recovered from the rubble has reached 770.

Thus, since the beginning of the Zionist regime's war against Gaza on October 7, 2023, the total number of martyrs has reached 72,736 and the number of injured has reached 172,535.

MNA